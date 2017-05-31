Kabul terrorist attack “morally reprehensible and an outrage”: UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 31 (APP): Condemning today’s terrorist attack in
Kabul, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan called on all parties to the conflict to “strictly adhere” to their obligations under
international humanitarian law and to take all feasible measures to
protect civilians from harm.
“Beyond the immeasurable human suffering caused by the attack, the
deliberate detonation of a massive truck bomb in a civilian area, particularly during the peaceful month of Ramadan, is morally
reprehensible and an outrage,” Tadamichi Yamamoto, the head of the UN Assistance Mission, known as UNAMA, said in a statement.
Hundreds of people – mostly civilians – have been killed and more
than 300 injured when a suicide attacker detonated a vehicle-borne
explosive device in downtown Kabul’s Wazir Akhbar Khan area, which
also houses a number of diplomatic missions, this morning.
Casualty numbers are expected to rise.
In addition to the loss of lives and injuries, the explosion also
resulted in considerable damage to the immediate and surrounding, with
some embassies being seriously affected.
Further in his statement, Yamamoto, who is the Special
Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, underscored
that today’s terrorist attack is a serious violation of humanitarian
law.
“There can be no exceptions: the use of explosive weapons in
civilian-populated areas must stop,” he added.
