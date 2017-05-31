Kabul terrorist attack “morally reprehensible and an outrage”: UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 31 (APP): Condemning today’s terrorist attack in

Kabul, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan called on all parties to the conflict to “strictly adhere” to their obligations under

international humanitarian law and to take all feasible measures to

protect civilians from harm.

“Beyond the immeasurable human suffering caused by the attack, the

deliberate detonation of a massive truck bomb in a civilian area, particularly during the peaceful month of Ramadan, is morally

reprehensible and an outrage,” Tadamichi Yamamoto, the head of the UN Assistance Mission, known as UNAMA, said in a statement.

Hundreds of people – mostly civilians – have been killed and more

than 300 injured when a suicide attacker detonated a vehicle-borne

explosive device in downtown Kabul’s Wazir Akhbar Khan area, which

also houses a number of diplomatic missions, this morning.

Casualty numbers are expected to rise.

In addition to the loss of lives and injuries, the explosion also

resulted in considerable damage to the immediate and surrounding, with

some embassies being seriously affected.

Further in his statement, Yamamoto, who is the Special

Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, underscored

that today’s terrorist attack is a serious violation of humanitarian

law.

“There can be no exceptions: the use of explosive weapons in

civilian-populated areas must stop,” he added.