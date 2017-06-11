Justice Raja Saeed Ikram Khan takes oath as acting Chief Justice SC, AJK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP): Senior Judge Azad Jummu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court (SC), Raja Saeed Ikram Khan Sunday took oath as acting Chief Justice of the apex court.

The oath was administered by President of Azad Jummu and

Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan here at Kashmir House.

Speaker Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir,Judge Azad

Jummu and Kashmir Supreme Court Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, Chief Justice High Court M. Tabassum Aftab Alvi, Justice High Court Azhar Saleem Babur, Justice Muhammad Shiraaz Kiyani, Justice Sadaqat

Hussain Raja, Chief Sectary Dr Ijaz Muneer, Secretary Presidential

Affair Sardar Zafar Mehmood, Secretary Law Idress Tabassum, Advocate General Islamabad MIan Rauf, Advocate General Kashmir Raza Ali khan, Retired Judges of High Court Justice(R ) Muneer Paracha,

Justice (R ) Inikhab Shah, Justice (R ) Qalb Abbas, President

Islamabad High Court Bar Advocate Arif Chaudhry, President

Rawalpindi High Court Bar Advocate Sajjad Akbar Abbasi, Press

Secretery Basharat Mehboob also attended the ceremony.