Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan takes oath as Acting CJP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, the next senior Judge of Supreme Court has taken oath as Acting

Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The oath was administered by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed in a simple but dignified ceremony

in the Supreme Court, Islamabad on Friday. Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad.

The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, Senior Lawyers and Law Officers. Arbab Muhammad Arif, Registrar, Supreme Court, conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and

staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion, said a press release.