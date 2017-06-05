Justice Asif Saeed takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The oath was administered by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan in a simple but

dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court (SC) building.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan

during the period, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remains abroad.

The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, (SCP) Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, Senior Lawyers and Law Officers.

Registrar, SC, Arbab Muhammad Arif conducted the proceedings

of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the SCP were also present on the occasion.