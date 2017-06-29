Justice Asif Saeed Khosa takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Thursday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The oath was administered by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan in a simple but dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan

during the period, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad.

The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, Senior Lawyers and Law Officers.

Arbab Muhammad Arif, Registrar, Supreme Court, conducted the

proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion.