Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh takes oath as CJ SHC

KARACHI, March 15 (APP): Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Wednesday took oath as the 22nd Chief Justice (CJ) of Sindh High Court (SHC).

The oath taking ceremony was held here at SHC lawn.Governor Sindh, Mohammed Zubair administered the oath to Justice Ahmed Ali.

Justice Ahmed Ali has replaced Justice Sajjad Ali Shah who has been elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by the judges, senior lawyers, office-bearers of the bar associations and bar councils.