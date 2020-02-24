Junior officers asked to learn from experience of senior officers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani

on Monday said that young officers in government institutions could learn from experience of senior officers.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony of outgoing Director General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Samina Waqar, he said that she has rendered great services to the ministry and its attached departments, adding her services would be remembered.

He said during her service, Samina Waqar served in various capacities at various sections of the ministry besides working in other public sector organizations and foreign missions abroad.

He prayed for good health of retiring DG Radio Pakistan.

The farewell event, chaired by the Secretary Information, was attended among others, by Additional Secretary I&B Zahoor Barlas, Principal Information Officer (PIO) Muhammad Tahir Hassan, Managing Director APP Tariq Mehmood and Managing Director PTV Amer Manzoor.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Zahoor Barlas, MD APP Tariq Mehmood, MD PTV Amer Manzoor and others shared their experience of working with Samina Waqar.

At the end, DG Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar thanked the SecretaryInformation and officers of the Information Group for organizing farewell function in her honour.

She shared her experiences of working in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at various capacities.