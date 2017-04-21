Junior hockey team notches up its second victory

LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP): Pakistan junior hockey team notched
up its second victory of the Australian national junior hockey
championship outplaying Queensland 3-1 at Hobart, Tasmania
on Friday.
It was green shirts second won out of three matched played
so far, said the information made available to APP here.
All the Pakistani goals came through open play. Pakistanis
did the early running and went ahead in the 5th minute when
Afraz netted in.
Queensland managed to restore parity in the 25th minute; Fossy
Lewis was the scorer. But within one minute, Pakistanis restored
the lead through Naveed Alam. It was 2-1 at the half time.
Second half witnessed intense battle. The score line didnt
change till the 67th minute. Peshawar’s Afraz Khan scored his second
of the day to make it 3-1 for the Pakistan Juniors.
