Junaid Akbar PTI wins NA-8 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidate Junaid Akbar has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-8 Malakand by securing 81,310 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stood second by securing 43,724 votes and Mutahida Majlis Amal candidate Gul Naseeb Khan grabbed third position by getting 31,739 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 48.24%.