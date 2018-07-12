July 26 to dawn with new Pakistan: Imran

LAHORE, Jul 12 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that July 26 would dawn with a new Pakistan after victory of the PTI in general election.

Addressing a public gathering in NA-131 Constituency

Lahore, he claimed the masses would vote for the PTI

to ensure rule of law in the country on July 25.

He pledge the PTI would uplift lives of the poor in the

country, adding that the youth would be provided employment

and the best modern education would be given to children

at government schools across the country.

Quoting an example of China, he said that China

uplifted more than 700 million poor people in just

three years.

Imran vowed to raise living standard of people after

providing them all possible facilities of life at their

doorsteps besides ensuring rule of law after winning

general election.

He said that the state was custodian of lives of the

people and it protected property and lives of its citizens.

“State is responsible for bread and butter of

the people in the West,” he maintained.

He said that Shaukat Khanum Hospital was providing

free health facilities to 75 per cent of patients, adding that

90 per cent students were studying on scholarship at

the NUML University in Mainwali.

He pledged that humanity would prevail in the country

and claimed that the PTI would convert the country according

to the dreams of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Imran claimed that farmers would get 100 per cent reward

of their hardwork during his government. He claimed that no one

would be allowed to plunder money of the people and

the PTI would bring back the looted money from

other countries.

He urged the people to vote the PTI for true democracy

and for prosperity of the country.

Imran claimed the PTI would end corruption in the

country and his party would bring about reforms in all

sectors, including agriculture, health and education.