Julian Martin Hamilton appointed Honorary Consul of Pakistan for UK

LONDON, Oct 11 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria organized a ceremony to announce the appointment of Julian Martin Hamilton Barns as Honorary Consul of Pakistan for the United Kingdon (UK) on October 10, 2019.

A statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here Friday said the appointment of Julian Martin Hamilton had been made by the President of Pakistan in recognition of his services in promoting bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and the UK.

The ceremony which was held at the High Commission, was attended by the CEOs and senior officials of British business firms, UK Government Departments and

financial institutions.