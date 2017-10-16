JUI-F parliamentarians call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):A delegation of parliamentarians from Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Monday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM Office.

Developmental projects and matters pertaining to the respective constituencies of the parliamentarians were discussed during the meeting, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister assured the parliamentarians of all possible support from the federal government in execution of development and public welfare projects.

The delegation included senator Maulana Atta Ur Rehman, Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durrani , Minister for Postal Services Maulana Amir Zaman, Mir Usman Khan Badini, Maulana Agha Muhammad, Jamal ud Din, Qari Muhammad Yousaf, Maulana Gohar Shah, Asia Nasir, Naeema Kishwar, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Alia Kamran, members of the National Assembly, senator Salih Shah and senator Talha Mehmoo