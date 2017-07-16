JUI-F Haji Muhammad Usman Badini wins by-election NA 260: Unofficial result

QUETTA, July 16 (APP): Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) Haji Muhammad Usman

Badini secured victory in by-elections of Pakistan’s second largest constituency NA-260, according to unofficial results.

Provincial Election Commission announced unofficial results of NA-260,

Muhammad Usman Badini secured 44610 votes to seal victory in NA-260 Quetta-cum-Chaghi constituency.

Balochistan National Party Mir Bahadur Khan was the runner up with

37,481 votes whereas the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party stood third with 20485 votes.

Pakistan People Party’s Umair Muhammad Hassani got 19840

votes, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Nazriati conditate 1883, Asif Baloch 644, Haji Raz Khilji 98, Syed Gul Zar Shah 90, Syed Tahir Shah, Zahir Shah 159, Malik Pir Dad 469, Malik Abrahim Kasi 95, Munir Ahmed Baloch 2825, Muhammad Usman Pirkani 167 and Shair Muhammad got one votes.

The multi-district constituency spanning Chaghi, Nushki and parts of

Quetta has a total of 460,202 registered voters, in which 274367 were male votes and 185835 female votes.

Male votes casted in the elections remain 86,874 while female 46603

votes. Overall turn-out remained 29 percent.