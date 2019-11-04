JUI-F chief should refrain from undemocratic, unconstitutional demands: Analysts

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership Monday suggested that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief should refrain from undemocratic and unconstitutional demands as government’s doors for dialogues are open and they are completely ready for negotiations.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman should realize that he is a politician, but at this time, he is on the agenda to destabilize the country.

It is unfortunate that the protestors are threatening to cross the limits and violate the agreement with Islamabad administration, he added.

The present government allowed the protestors to come and lodge peaceful protest. It is hoped that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will hold peaceful protest and will not motivate the protestors and madrassa students to become miscreants.

Ali Muhammad said PPP and PML-N, the two main allies of JUI-F,have already made it clear that they will not be the part of its sit-in and unconstitutional demands.

What Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman is demanding? is against the constitution of the country and Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman understands the constitution very well, he questioned.

He said Mulana’s father Mufti Mehmood played a leading role in giving the nation a unanimous constitution of 1973.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Sobia Kamal Khan said that every patriot Pakistani must strongly condemn the timing of this so-called azadi march.

She said it is the time when the nation is united and worried about sufferings of Kashmiris, but on the other hand, opposition parties are staging protest against the government carrying no democratic agenda.

The country is passing through a critical time ,as we have been facing serious external and internal challenges, she added.

The JUI-F has only two percent vote bank in the parliament, people have rejected the party on the basis of its past poor performance, she mentioned.

She also criticized that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has been the Chairman of Kashmir Committee for 10- years, but never talked about Kashmir issue.

It is the Prime Minister Imran Khan who highlighted Kashmir issue on all international forums and internationalized this issue in its real essence, she urged.

If JUI-F alleges of rigging in 2018 elections, then they should contact to Election Commission of Pakistan and other forums, she advised.

Leader, PTI Ali Nawaz Awan added it is the democratic right of every person and political party to hold protest to raise their voices, but it should be based on true democratic agenda.

PTI also held the protests in past with its clear agenda of opening four constituencies.

The protest and narrative of JUI-F and its allies have been rejected by the nation, as it was only aimed at to destabilize the country, he said , adding, the main purpose of JUI-F leaders is to harm the Kashmir cause.