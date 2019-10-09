JUI-F Chief propagating azadi march for his self-interests.: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Wednesday the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur Rehman was using undemocratic tactics to blackmail the government and he was propagating Azadi march for his self-interests to spoil Madrasa kids.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI-government would not be blackmailed by threat of so-called Azadi march announced by JUI-Chief Maulana Fazal-Ur Rehman to get his political gains.