Addressing energy shortfall top priority of government: PM

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Friday said addressing energy shortfall was the top

priority of his Government and expressed the hope that fast

track construction of power projects would significantly help

overcome the energy crisis.

He was talking to Yan Zhiyong, Chairman of Board of

Directors and President of Power Construction Corporation of

China who along with a delegation called on the Prime

Minister.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan was fully

committed to the timely and effective implementation of all

the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“We thank Chinese ministries and institutions for their

support in making CPEC a reality,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister said the Government will extend full

cooperation for early execution of the on-going projects and

invited Power China to explore investment opportunities in

Transmission Lines and Hydro power projects including water

reservoirs and power generation components, according to a

statement released by the PM House.

Yan Zhiyong informed the Prime Minister that 100

young engineers from Pakistan have been trained in China on

various power sector streams and they will now work on the

Port Qasim Power Project during its life of over 25 years.

He said Power China also intends to further impart

training to Pakistani professionals as part of experience

sharing and capacity building program.

Yan Zhiyong said China – Pakistan cooperation would

continue and the Power projects would become a source of

strengthened partnership between the two countries.

The Prime Minister acknowledged support of Power China

and said Pakistan and China have “all-weather and time-tested”

friendship based on mutual respect and trust.

Chinese delegation included Chairman Power China

Resources Sheng Yuming, Executive Vice President, Lyu Liushan

and Executive Vice President Cai Bin.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Water and

Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif and senior officials.