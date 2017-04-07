Addressing energy shortfall top priority of government: PM

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Friday said addressing energy shortfall was the top
priority of his Government and expressed the hope that fast
track construction of power projects would significantly help
overcome the energy crisis.
He was talking to Yan Zhiyong, Chairman of Board of
Directors and President of Power Construction Corporation of
China who along with a delegation called on the Prime
Minister.
The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan was fully
committed to the timely and effective implementation of all
the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
“We thank Chinese ministries and institutions for their
support in making CPEC a reality,” the prime minister said.
The Prime Minister said the Government will extend full
cooperation for early execution of the on-going projects and
invited Power China to explore investment opportunities in
Transmission Lines and Hydro power projects including water
reservoirs and power generation components, according to a
statement released by the PM House.
Yan Zhiyong informed the Prime Minister that 100
young engineers from Pakistan have been trained in China on
various power sector streams and they will now work on the
Port Qasim Power Project during its life of over 25 years.
He said Power China also intends to further impart
training to Pakistani professionals as part of experience
sharing and capacity building program.
Yan Zhiyong said China – Pakistan cooperation would
continue and the Power projects would become a source of
strengthened partnership between the two countries.
The Prime Minister acknowledged support of Power China
and said Pakistan and China have “all-weather and time-tested”
friendship based on mutual respect and trust.
Chinese delegation included Chairman Power China
Resources Sheng Yuming, Executive Vice President, Lyu Liushan
and Executive Vice President Cai Bin.
The meeting was also attended by Minister for Water and
Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif and senior officials.
