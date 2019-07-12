Judge’s affidavit proves Sahrifs used mafia tactics: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Friday said the affidavit of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik submitted to Islamabad High Court, had fully exposed the Sharif family.

As per the judge’s affidavit, the Sharifs, like a mafia, had used every tactic to get favourable judgments from him under duress, which also proved that the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case verdict had rightly used the words ‘Godfather’ and ‘Sicilian Mafia’ for them, he said while addressing a press conference here.