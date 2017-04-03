Journalists urge PEMRA to check hate speech in TV programmes

ISLAMABAD April 3 (APP): Working journalists have asked the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to effectively check hate speech in TV programmes and take up the matter with the management of TV channels.

They have also sought the regulator’s support in curbing the

general trend of building pressure on the already overworked media

persons working in the conflict zone. The tendency for “sensational”

stuff should come to an end which is a violation of PEMRA’s Code of

Conduct.

These concerns were raised during 5-day training sessions with

media persons/journalists of various media houses in Peshawar on

PEMRA Code of Conduct 2015. PEMRA has recently concluded these

training sessions in the city,said a press release issued here

Monday.

According to the journalists who actively participated in

these sessions, “PEMRA has not been able to check hate speech by a

couple of TV channels which is setting a bad precedent for those

channels doing responsible journalism.”

They also suggested improvement in the implementation of the

Code of Conduct.

The media persons were unanimous in their view that owners and

senior management put pressure on them to cover certain news in such

a way as is extremely unprofessional and unethical.

In Peshawar, during the five days, PEMRA held interactive

sessions with the TV channels including AVT Khyber, Express News,

Geo News, Dunya News, Samaa TV, Abb Tak News, Mashriq TV, Channel92

and Channel 24. A total of 146 journalists of Peshawar were part of

these interactive sessions.

The sessions were part of the PEMRA training programme on

Electronic Media Code of Conduct launched in January early this year

in Islamabad with some of the leading journalists and anchorpersons

being part of the programme.

Earlier, PEMRA conducted interactive sessions with 207 working

journalists from various channels in Islamabad. A team of PEMRA

trainers comprising Muhammad Tahir and Sadia Widad is conducting

these training sessions with TV channels all across the country.

During the sessions they highlighted significance of in-house

editorial committee and effective time-delay mechanism to avoid

violation of Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.