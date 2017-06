LAHORE, June 22 (APP): Famous Josh Band has completed

recording of duet song “Eid Par Aa Jana” which will be released

on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Karam Hussain and Maria Onira have sung this video song.

Singer Karam Hussain told APP here on Thursday that the

recording of the song has been carried out at Lahore and

Karachi.

He said that prominent director Aman Ahmad has directed

the recording of the song.