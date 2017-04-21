Jordanian Senate President due on Monday

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): Jordanian delegation led by President of the Senate of Hashemite Kingdom, Faisal Akef El-Fayez would arrive here on a four-day visit to Pakistan on Monday.

According to the tentative programme issued by Media Section of Senate here on Friday, the delegation will meet with the top leadership of the country including, President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

The delegation besides laying wreath to pay homage at Monument Wall would also visit Constitution Alley (Galli e Dastoor).

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strengthening of bilateral cooperation on parliamentary affairs would also be inked by Pakistan and Jordanian parliamentary representatives.

Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq and Opposition Leader in Senate Aitzaz Ahasn would separately host dinner in honor of the parliamentary delegation of the brotherly country.

Meanwhile, the engagement programme of the delegation also included visits to the significant places like, Lok Virsa Museum, Pakistan Monument and Faisal Mosque.