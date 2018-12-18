Jordanian, Nigerian ambassadors call on Defence Production Minister

RAWALPINDI, Dec 18 (APP):Ambassador of Jordan Ibrahim Almadani and High

Commissioner of Nigeria Maj. Gen (Retd) Ashiminyu Adebayo Olaniyi called on Federal

Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal here at Ministry of Defence

Production on Tuesday.

Both the dignitaries held valuable discussions with the minister

on bilateral relations and current world scenario, said a press release.

In the meeting with Jordanian Ambassador, Zobaida Jalal said

that Pakistan and Jordan enjoyed fraternal ties, which were deeply rooted in their

shared religion, values and culture.

She said that Jordan had always been a tested friend during natural calamities and Pakistan

could not forget its assistance during the 2005 earthquake.

She expressed the desire to explore possibilities for further enhancing cooperation in the areas

of defence industry.

Talking to Nigerian High Commissioner, the minister

said that existing relationship between the two countries would be converted

into active interaction in the defence field.

She said that equipment of Pakistan’s defence industry was compatible with the defence industry of any advanced country.