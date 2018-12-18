Jordanian, Nigerian ambassadors call on Defence Production Minister

RAWALPINDI, Dec 18 (APP):Ambassador of Jordan Ibrahim Almadani and High
Commissioner of Nigeria Maj. Gen (Retd) Ashiminyu Adebayo Olaniyi called on Federal
Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal here at Ministry of Defence
Production on Tuesday.
Both the dignitaries held valuable discussions with the minister
on bilateral relations and current world scenario, said a press release.
In the meeting with Jordanian Ambassador, Zobaida Jalal said
that Pakistan and Jordan enjoyed fraternal ties, which were deeply rooted in their
shared religion, values and culture.
She said that Jordan had always been a tested friend during natural calamities and Pakistan
could not forget its assistance during the 2005 earthquake.
She expressed the desire to explore possibilities for further enhancing cooperation in the areas
of defence industry.
Talking to Nigerian High Commissioner, the minister
said that existing relationship between the two countries would be converted
into active interaction in the defence field.
She said that equipment of Pakistan’s defence industry was compatible with the defence industry of any advanced country.