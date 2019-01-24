ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi, emphasizing collective efforts to curb menace of drugs, on Thursday said those involved in this dirty business would be taken to task at all costs.
Addressing a seminar to create awareness on hazards of drugs, he said all out efforts were being made to make the country free of drugs.
Joint endeavours vital to make country drug-free: Shehryar Afridi
