Joint efforts needed to steer country out of crises: CM

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif has said that under the vibrant leadership of Muhammad
Ali Jinnah, dream of Muslims of the subcontinent of achieving
an independent homeland came true and his dynamic personality
undoubtedly acted as a figure of light in this long struggle of independence.
Founder of Pakistan was a person of deep insight, absolutist
and bold character as none of the fear or avarice could restrain
him from this great purpose. It was due to his leadership that
historic struggle for the independence of the subcontinent proved
fruitful and today we are cherishing the blessings of independence.
birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam said that Pakistan could be
saved from the entire crises by acting upon the sayings of Jinnah.
He urged the nation to adopt the golden principle of faith,
unity and discipline which if followed properly could also be the
guarantor of today’s development and bliss of Pakistan. He said
the establishment of a peaceful society on the basis of tolerance,
serenity and forbearance was the dream of Jinnah as there was no
room for terrorism, extremism and sectarianism in his Pakistan.
The CM said that we have to work together to save country
from violence, fanaticism and other problems. Every citizen
living in Pakistan holds access to equal rights and opportunities
to move forward and by adopting his rules we can make Pakistan
a welfare state in its true sense, he shared.
The CM said, “We have to work hard in the light of Jinnah’s
advices and will have to utilize all our energies to make Pakistan
the greatest country. Today we have to renew our pledge to go for
the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam and make use of all our drives for
the remarkable future of Pakistan”.
