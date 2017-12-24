Joint efforts needed to steer country out of crises: CM

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif has said that under the vibrant leadership of Muhammad

Ali Jinnah, dream of Muslims of the subcontinent of achieving

an independent homeland came true and his dynamic personality

undoubtedly acted as a figure of light in this long struggle of independence.

Founder of Pakistan was a person of deep insight, absolutist

and bold character as none of the fear or avarice could restrain

him from this great purpose. It was due to his leadership that

historic struggle for the independence of the subcontinent proved

fruitful and today we are cherishing the blessings of independence.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his message on the

birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam said that Pakistan could be

saved from the entire crises by acting upon the sayings of Jinnah.

He urged the nation to adopt the golden principle of faith,

unity and discipline which if followed properly could also be the

guarantor of today’s development and bliss of Pakistan. He said

the establishment of a peaceful society on the basis of tolerance,

serenity and forbearance was the dream of Jinnah as there was no

room for terrorism, extremism and sectarianism in his Pakistan.

The CM said that we have to work together to save country

from violence, fanaticism and other problems. Every citizen

living in Pakistan holds access to equal rights and opportunities

to move forward and by adopting his rules we can make Pakistan

a welfare state in its true sense, he shared.

The CM said, “We have to work hard in the light of Jinnah’s

advices and will have to utilize all our energies to make Pakistan

the greatest country. Today we have to renew our pledge to go for

the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam and make use of all our drives for

the remarkable future of Pakistan”.