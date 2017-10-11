Joint efforts needed for corruption free Pakistan: NAB

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday underlined the need for joint efforts to make the country free of corrupt practices and ensure transparency in public sector departments.

Addressing a seminar jointly organized by National Highway Authority (NHA) and NAB here, Additional Director Awareness and Prevention Division of the Bureau Nasim Ahmed Khan termed corruption as the biggest evil in way of national development that was damaging the whole society at large.

The seminar titled “United against Corruption for a Prosperous Pakistan” was the part of NAB’s awareness campaign against corruption. Among others, senior officers and staff from NHA and NAB attended participated.

Nasim stressed the need of undertaking concrete steps for eradication of this social evil.

He said, responsibility for elimination of corruption from society could not be imposed only on the NAB, but “we have to undertake joint efforts to achieve the goal of corruption free Pakistan. We have to work hand in hand to give a prosperous Pakistan to new generation.”

He recalled that cooperation of various departments and civil society was being obtained to make the annti-corruption campaign successful, adding, electronic and print media could play significant role to achieve this noble cause.

He informed that approval had been accorded to include the Anti Corruption themes in courses of classes I to V and, which would be up to intermediate classes. He appreciated the role and cooperation of NHA in endeavors of the NAB.

NHA’s General Manager Revenue Ejaz Ahmed Bajwa commended the steps taken by the NAB for elimination of corruption in the country.

He hoped that such efforts should also be continued in the future, adding that NHA had taken pragmatic steps for bringing transparency in its development schemes.

He assured that NHA would continue extending full cooperation to NAB in its efforts for eradication of corruption.