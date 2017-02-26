Joint Check Post established at Motorway entrence

RAWALPINDI Feb 26 (APP): A joint check post of Pakistan Army,

Punjab Rangers and Punjab Police has been established at the entrence of Motorway M 1 and M 2 to keep vigil on the vehicular traffic entering to use the facility for Lahore or Peshawar.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Sunday, the check post has been established to enhance security and survilance as part of the on going operation “Radd ul Fasaad” (RuF).