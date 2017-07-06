ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Thursday
objected the investigation process of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as
he saw certain flaws in it.
Speaking in a TV programme, he mentioned to WhatsApp call and
leaked picture of Hussain Nawaz and said such investigations would
set a wrong precedent in the country.
“There were gaps and flaws in JIT’s probe, making its investigations
controversial. It seems like a conspiracy against the Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz (PML-N),” he said.
He said JIT should conduct proper interview of Qatri prince and get
authentic statement from him otherwise the PML-N government would not
accept JIT’s report. “We have already shown reservations on the
investigation procedure of JIT before the Supreme Court (SC).”
Ranjha said, the JIT might have ensured that its conduct could have
not created controversies in the country and among national institutions.
To a question, he said a parliamentary committee was constituted for
framing law on accountability and it would present bill before it to make
accountability system more effective.
Replying to a question, he said the PML-N had struggled for restoration of judiciary and always supported democratic system in the country.
“Continuity of democratic system was imperative for further economic
growth and prosperity,” he said and added, all national institutions were
effectively working for the development of the country under the dynamic
leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
JIT’s investigation process incorrect: Mohsin
ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information,