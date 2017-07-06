JIT’s investigation process incorrect: Mohsin

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Thursday

objected the investigation process of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as

he saw certain flaws in it.

Speaking in a TV programme, he mentioned to WhatsApp call and

leaked picture of Hussain Nawaz and said such investigations would

set a wrong precedent in the country.

“There were gaps and flaws in JIT’s probe, making its investigations

controversial. It seems like a conspiracy against the Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N),” he said.

He said JIT should conduct proper interview of Qatri prince and get

authentic statement from him otherwise the PML-N government would not

accept JIT’s report. “We have already shown reservations on the

investigation procedure of JIT before the Supreme Court (SC).”

Ranjha said, the JIT might have ensured that its conduct could have

not created controversies in the country and among national institutions.

To a question, he said a parliamentary committee was constituted for

framing law on accountability and it would present bill before it to make

accountability system more effective.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N had struggled for restoration of judiciary and always supported democratic system in the country.

“Continuity of democratic system was imperative for further economic

growth and prosperity,” he said and added, all national institutions were

effectively working for the development of the country under the dynamic

leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.