JIT submits reply over Hussain Nawaz’s leaked picture issue:

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Panama papers case on Monday submitted its report in the Supreme Court over leaking of Hussain Nawaz photograph.

The JIT submitted its report before a three-member special implementation bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ejaz Afzal asked the Attorney General to review JIT report.

Justice Ejaz remarked that the JIT has rejected most of accusations levelled by Hussain Nawaz. Who leaked the picture and what action was taken against the person responsible, was all part of the report, he added.

Khawaja Harris counsel for Hussain Nawaz objected video recording of JIT proceedings.

The bench observed that there is no bar on recording the proceedings as it is carried out to produce accurate transcripts.

Justice Ejaz asked Khawaja Harris to look at the JIT’s response if the Attorney General office has no objections.

The bench directed Khawaja Harris to look into the report and submit reply on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the JIT informed the apex court that it would be unable to complete its report in two months period due to difficulties, facing the process.

The bench observed that if hurdles are created in work of the JIT, they will not be able to complete probe in time.

The bench sought reply from the Attorney General office over JIT’s objections and adjourned hearing of the case till June 14.