JIT report’s partiality to be proved in SC:Talal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz
(PML-N) MNA Talal Chaudhry Monday said Joint Investigation Team’s
(JIT) report was not based on facts and its partiality would be
proved in the Supreme Court.
Talking to a private news channel, he said despite the
reservations, Sharif family extended full cooperation to the JIT.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presented
himself and family for investigations on Panama Papers issue.
The MNA said that reservations on two members of JIT were
raised by the government however no hurdle was created in the way
of investigation.
He said JIT misused its mandate of investigation and also
violated law.
Talal Chaudhry said that demand of the opposition of prime
minister’s resignation was unfair as the matter of Panama Papers
was in SC. The opposition should wait for its verdict he added.
He said the opposition had also demanded PM’s resignation on
general elections rigging issue but the court had given decision
in favour of the government.
To a question, he said PPP who was founder of corruption in
the country, was also talking against it.
