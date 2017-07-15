JIT report not astonishing for PML-N: Barjees Tahir

LAHORE, July 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Chaudhry

Muhammad Barjees Tahir said on Saturday that the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was not astonishing for PML-N as it was in accordance with their expectations.

Barjees Tahir, who is also Central President of PML-N Labour Wing,

expressed these views in a press conference here, while the Labour Wing President (Punjab) Syed Mushtaq and Punjab Chief Minister’s Advisor Rana Muhammad Arshad were also present.

He said they were in high spirits and satisfied that the Panama issue

was in the Supreme Court but the JIT played biased role. However,

the legal team of PML-N had so far pointed out 43 lacunas in the JIT report.

The federal minister said the sit-in politics was continuing since the

PML-N government came into power through heavy public mandate, adding the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) secured such a highest number of votes in the general election 2013, which the entire opposition parties could

not gain collectively. Despite being in majority, PML-N had always respected the opposition parties, he maintained.

He said ever since the JIT submitted its report to the Supreme Court,

the opposition parties started hue and cry, and leveling severe and baseless allegations against the PML-N leaders and making unjustified demands.

However, the people of Pakistan had always rejected such political

elements, he said and added that people had now recognized those obstructing developmental process in the country and welfare of masses.

Bajees Tahir said some of the media persons had also misinterpreted the

situation and gave wrong impression that PML-N people would quit their party, asserting that all the PML-N members and workers stood united to face this difficult time.

The minister said during the PML-N government all the economic

indicators were improving, industry was flourishing at a fast pace and

huge foreign investment was coming into Pakistan due to viable policies

of the present government. He said China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects were also being executed speedily and the CPEC would positively change the fate of the country, besides giving a new look to Pakistan for the entire world.

To a question, he said he was present in the cabinet meeting and

Chaudhry Nisar was sitting in front of him, adding Chaudhry Nisar

took active part in the meeting proceeding by expressing and sharing his views with open heart and sagacity, besides paying rich tributes to the Prime Minister. He mentioned that Chaudhry Nisar had been elected to the parliament on the PML-N ticket for eight times.

To another query, he said the prime minister had already made it clear

that he would accept the Supreme Court’s decision. He said on Monday (July 17) the party would file a petition in the court so as to get justice after due course of law, asserting that just like in the past, the PML-N would be declared innocent.

He maintained that nothing could be proved against Sharif family in the

strict accountability initiated by Benazir Bhutto government in 1993, and later by Pervez Musharraf, and this time again the PML-N would succeed despite all odds.