JIT report be challenged in court: Bizenjo

KARACHI, July 16 (APP): The leader of the National Party and
Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Senator Mir Hasil Khan
Bizenjo said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report
should be challenged in court.
Addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on
Sunday, he said Panama Papers issue has created a crisis-like
situation in the country.
He believed that “international conspiracies are being hatched
against the country”.
He said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is a democratically elected
Prime Minister and that he had honoured the courts’ verdicts in the
past as well.
