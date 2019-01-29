JIT preliminary report proves Khalil family innocent, Zeeshan a terrorist: Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE, Jan 29 (APP):Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said that the preliminary report submitted by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the Sahiwal incident has transpired that deceased Khalil and his family were innocent, whereas Zeeshan belonged to a terrorist group.

He expressed these views in a statement issued to the media here. He said that the JIT has sought one-month time to complete the investigation and inquiry into the incident.