JIT ignores actual facts in its report: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan
Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Daniyal Aziz on Monday said that Joint
Investigation Team (JIT) ignored actual facts in its report.
Talking to media outside Supreme Court, he said first hearing
on JIT report is in progress in Supreme Court and each page of the
report is being read out.
Daniyal Aziz said that page number 73 that carries conclusive
findings about flats, was not mentioned.
He said the report is based on speculations and probabilities
and actual facts were ignored in the JIT investigation.
He said that Judges have raised questions about verification
of documents that mostly consist of just cuttings of newspapers and
trash.
