JIT holds CTD officials responsible for Sahiwal killings: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, Jan 22 (APP):Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its initial report had held the officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) responsible for the killing of three members of a family in the Sahiwal shooting incident.

The Punjab government had decided to remove several officers of the CTD on the JIT’s recommendations, he said while talking to media persons after a meeting held here to review the JIT’s report.