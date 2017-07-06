JIT forced persons to become witness against Sharif family: Dr Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Spokesman to Prime Minister Dr Musadiq

Malik Thursday said conduct of Joint Investigation Team (JIT)

raised doubts and reservations as during its investigation it forced

persons to become witnesses against the Sharif family.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Tariq Shafi,

cousin of Prime Minister, who appeared before JIT, was intimidated

and forced to retract his statement and affidavit given in

favour of the Sharif family.

Shafi was threatened that he could be sent to prison for 15

years, if he did not withdraw his statement, he added.

He said JIT was trying to find a witness like Masood Mehmood,

who turned against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and led to his hanging.

Dr Musadiq said it seemed that JIT members had a

pre determined plan in their mind and their conduct smacked of

conspiracy.

It seemed either JIT was trying to get extension of another 60

days or create conditions for an undemocratic dispensation, he

added.

He revealed that phones of Prime Minister House were taped and

record of Twitter and WhatsApp accounts related to PML-N leaders was

collected and then given to the Supreme Court.

Later on, selective photos at JIT premises were leaked and

then JIT told SC that it took action against an known person of an

unknown institution for leaking the photo.

He said after the Supreme Court decision, PMLN distributed

sweets so that it could get justice according to law and

constitution.

It did not distribute sweets for taping of phones of Prime

Minister House and intimidation of persons appearing before JIT, he

added.

He said the cabinet gave state authority to JIT to collect

evidence from abroad under the mutual legal assistance agreements

with the foreign governments.

JIT did not bother to visit abroad to verify the authenticity

of the documents given to it, he noted.

He said Sharif family submitted in Supreme Court that in late

1970s, it bought Gulf Steel Mills and later with its sale proceeds

invested with the Qatari Royal family.

Later, with this investment the Sharif family bought flats in

London in 2006, he added.

He said JIT members should have visited Qatar to verify

account of the Sharif family.

Qatari prince in his three letters confirmed that the events

narrated by the Sharif family were correct and he was ready to affirm

the facts in person when the JIT comes to Qatar, he added.

He asked why the JIT members did not go to Qatar to verify the

facts given by the Sharif family and the Qatari prince.

Despite various legal protections, he said Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif presented himself before the court so that he could

gain moral high ground in the eyes of people of Pakistan, he

explained.

He said the Prime Minister wanted to continue with the legal

proceedings despite the use of words like “Godfather” and “Sicilian

mafia”.

He said any extension in period of JIT would be aimed at

maligning of the PML-N government.

He said the process of JIT should be based on

fairness.