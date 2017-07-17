JIT failed to prove corruption against PM: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah

Monday said Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had conducted biased inquiry against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and could not prove any corruption charges him.

While talking to PTV News, he said the evidences submitted

by JIT against Sharif family should be based on law, adding JIT

tried to prove the case on basis of doubts and assumptions and it

did not find any evidence till now.

Rana Sanaullah said the objections against JIT had been

raised in the Supreme Court.

He said the judges may order further investigation or reject the JIT

report.