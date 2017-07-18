JIT exceeded mandate; report to be decimated before SC: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for
Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday said the Joint Investigation team had exceeded its mandate and the Sharif family lawyers would decimate it before the Supreme Court.
Talking to media at Supreme Court, Ranjha said, “our lawyers
have filed objections with the court and we shall expose the real
face of JIT.”
He said the JIT had touched issues other than mandated to it
by the Supreme Court and contacted such firms for verification that
had no legal standing. “Wajid Zia assigned this task to his cousin’s
company, benefitting him with hundreds of thousands pounds from
national exchequer.”
He further alleged that Wajid Zia is part of the
conspiracy to de-seat Prime Minister and for the purpose he engaged
his cousin to get fake documents.
Ranjha questioned how could JIT include those cases of the
past in its investigation that had already been disposed off by the
courts. “This report is biased and we shall postmortem it in the
court.”
