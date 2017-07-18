JIT exceeded mandate; report to be decimated before SC: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for

Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday said the Joint Investigation team had exceeded its mandate and the Sharif family lawyers would decimate it before the Supreme Court.

Talking to media at Supreme Court, Ranjha said, “our lawyers

have filed objections with the court and we shall expose the real

face of JIT.”

He said the JIT had touched issues other than mandated to it

by the Supreme Court and contacted such firms for verification that

had no legal standing. “Wajid Zia assigned this task to his cousin’s

company, benefitting him with hundreds of thousands pounds from

national exchequer.”

He further alleged that Wajid Zia is part of the

conspiracy to de-seat Prime Minister and for the purpose he engaged

his cousin to get fake documents.

Ranjha questioned how could JIT include those cases of the

past in its investigation that had already been disposed off by the

courts. “This report is biased and we shall postmortem it in the

court.”