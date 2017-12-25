Jinnah’s struggled to ensure dignified status for muslims:Dr Jaffer

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s struggle was aimed to ensure dignified status for the muslims of the sub-continent, said writer, researcher and political scientist Dr, Jaffer on Monday.

Participating in a Tv channel programme, he said muslims were one of the major communities living in Hindu majority land but they were not being provided with equal rights.

Quaid-e-Azam had solid arguments whenever he talked on any forum on the rights of the muslims of the sub-continent, he said.

He said Quaid-e-Azam’s vision was to get a separate homeland where there was social justice system and every citizen could exercise equal rights in a free environment.

Quaid’s dream was also to ensure complete independence and equal rights to the minorities and he practically implemented it by giving them representation in the government as well in Pakistan.

He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a eminent lawyer and was well known for his professional abilities and competence.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah went to Britain for his education in law and there he also studied parliamentary democratic system. He was inspired by this form of government and wanted to implement it in Pakistan.

Dr. Jaffer said teachers should play their due role by providing guidance to the students and tell them Quaid’s vision and his services for getting separate homeland.