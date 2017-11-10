Jhagra presides 36th BoG meeting of Cadet College Razmak

PESHAWAR, Nov 10 (APP):The Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra presided over the

36th meeting of Board of Governors of Cadet College Razmak at Governor House,

Peshawar on Friday.

The

meeting beside others was attended by GOC 07 Division, Maj: General Azhar Iqbal

Abbasi, Additional Chief Secretary FATA, Mr. Sikandar Qayyum and Principal

Secretary to Governor, Mr. Munir Azam.

On this occasion, the Governor was

given comprehensive briefing about the performance and other matters relating

to the College.

The meeting decided

that Prof: Gul Zamin will perform duties as Acting Principal of the college

till the appointment of the new Principal.

The meeting raised the number of seats for the

students of North Waziristan Agency from 10 to 50, besides approving the

minutes of the last meeting.

The

Governor, while appreciating the performance of the college hoped that the

Cadet College Razmak will maintain remarkable performance in future as well.