JF-17 thunder dazzles spectators at Dubai Air Show

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):On the last day of Dubai Air Show, a large number of spectators thronged the PAF pavilion to see the static display of JF-17 Thunder and Super Mushshak aircraft, on Thursday.

Being an open day for general public, aviation enthusiasts turned out in thousands to see the sleek and lethal fighter aircraft, rightfully called the Pride of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

The eager spectators were briefed about the various capabilities of this aircraft. Another salient feature of the event was the scintillating aerobatics display by JF-17 Thunder and Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, which presented breathtaking manoeuvres during the aerial display.

JF-17 is a state of the art fighter aircraft, featured with outstanding flight performance and strong operational capability.

Designed and developed as an affordable and cost effective fighter, it provides cutting edge capabilities at an affordable cost. JF-17 Thunder has successfully participated in various reputed air shows all over the world including Farnborough Air Show, Paris Air Show and Zhuhai Air Show.