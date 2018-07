LONDON, Jul 26 (APP):Jemima Goldsmith has said her former husband Imran Khan has won the general election in Pakistan and will now be the country’s prime minister, daily Mail reported.

According to the British newspaper, she praised the ex-cricketer’s ‘tenacity, belief and refusal to accept defeat’, explaining: ’22 years later, after —– hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM.”

Imran Khan and Jemima have two sons.