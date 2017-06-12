JCP recommends three-judges as permanent judges of SHC

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): The Judicial Commission of Pakistan
(JCP) on Monday recommended three names of additional judges for
permanent appointments in the Sindh High Court (SHC) while dropping
the name of additional judge, Justice Hamayoon Khan.
According to the source of Commission the JCP’s meeting was
held here on Monday with Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in the chair
including members of the commission in Supreme Court Building.
The commission recommended the names of Justice Rasheed
Soomro, Justice Arshad Hassan and Muhammad Saleem after a long
discussion.
It is worth mentioning that duration of these four judges as
Additional judge was completing on June 28.
The recommended names will now go to the Parliamentary
Committee on Judges Appointment, which has the authority to approve
or disapprove any name.
