JCC on CPEC to meet by last week of November in Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Minister for Planning and Reforms
Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that seventh meeting of Pak-China
Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) would be held in Islamabad by last week of November,
this year.
Sixth meeting of JCC was delayed by two and half months
because of current political situation.
He said that political stability and continuity were must for
economic stability of the country, Ahsan Iqbal said in 50th China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) meeting here.
He said the progress in mega projects of CPEC would silence
all the critics, who had been blaming the government and desired to
destabilize the political system, Ahsan said.
He said that youth is our asset and we must give optimism to
the youth of country for bright future, otherwise they would be
involved in terrorism and violence,” Ahsan Iqbal said.
The minister said as compared to 2013, Pakistan is now
considered as emerging economy by western world which is a good
change.
He added that some quarters in the country were spreading
optimism for their political gains and they are destabilizing the
democratic system in the country.
Ahsan Iqbal,who is also Minister for Interior, said that
modernization and reconstruction need Board of Investment (BOI) for
introducing the best practices in institution to bring foreign
investment in the country.
Replying to a question, he said that feasibility report on
Special Economic Zones would be completed by provinces in coming
months and projects would be executed soon.
Ahsan Iqbal said that Gwadar Airport and East Expressway would be
inaugurated in coming months of December.
Replying to another question, he said that different
infrastructure projects related to CPEC including western route in
all four provinces would be completed in 2018.
The minister said through various energy projects power
shortage would be overcome. Priority of the government would be to
inaugurate Diamir and Munda Dam hydel project in coming months.
He said the energy security would ensure economic
security for the country.
