JCC on CPEC to meet by last week of November in Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Minister for Planning and Reforms

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that seventh meeting of Pak-China

Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) would be held in Islamabad by last week of November,

this year.

Sixth meeting of JCC was delayed by two and half months

because of current political situation.

He said that political stability and continuity were must for

economic stability of the country, Ahsan Iqbal said in 50th China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) meeting here.

He said the progress in mega projects of CPEC would silence

all the critics, who had been blaming the government and desired to

destabilize the political system, Ahsan said.

He said that youth is our asset and we must give optimism to

the youth of country for bright future, otherwise they would be

involved in terrorism and violence,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

The minister said as compared to 2013, Pakistan is now

considered as emerging economy by western world which is a good

change.

He added that some quarters in the country were spreading

optimism for their political gains and they are destabilizing the

democratic system in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal,who is also Minister for Interior, said that

modernization and reconstruction need Board of Investment (BOI) for

introducing the best practices in institution to bring foreign

investment in the country.

Replying to a question, he said that feasibility report on

Special Economic Zones would be completed by provinces in coming

months and projects would be executed soon.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Gwadar Airport and East Expressway would be

inaugurated in coming months of December.

Replying to another question, he said that different

infrastructure projects related to CPEC including western route in

all four provinces would be completed in 2018.

The minister said through various energy projects power

shortage would be overcome. Priority of the government would be to

inaugurate Diamir and Munda Dam hydel project in coming months.

He said the energy security would ensure economic

security for the country.