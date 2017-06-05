Jazz Junaid Jamshed Members XI and Cola Next Amjad Sabri Stars XI match on June 8

KARACHI, June 5 (APP): An exhibition match will also be played between

Jazz Junaid Jamshed Members XI and Cola Next Amjad Sabri Stars XI

at DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan Academy) on June 8.

Both the teams are consisting of top celebrities of the country.

Meanwhile, the 6th Corporate T-20 Cup 2017 tournament will start at the

same venues from June 9 and conclude on June 23.

The opening match of the Tournament will be played between SSGC vs SBP.

The country’s top eigbt teams featuring include State Bank of Pakislan

(SBP), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Omar Associates, United Bank

Limited (UBL). Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSOC), Sui Northern

Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SNGPL), K-Electric and Brighto Paints.

The tournament carries a total prize money of Rs 2.0 millin with the

winner to fetch Rs 800,000 and the runners up Rs 400,000. The rest amount will be awarded as individual prizes.

The tournament will be live telecast on PTV World and PTV Global

Channels.

“It is a moment of immense pleasure for me to organize this tournament

and giving platform to the upcoming national starts” said the former

Pakistan Cricket Captain and CEO Moin Khan Sports Academy expressed at a media briefing here.

He expressed that confident that players will enjoy the

facilities and environment here at the DHA Sports Club (MKA) presently,

the Club otTers Internotional Standard facilities like Cricket. Swimming.

Squash and Gym.