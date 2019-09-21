Javeria, Fatima lift PCB Challengers to 2nd win in Women Cricket C’ship

LAHORE, Sep 21 (APP):Javeria Rauf’s 48 from 86 balls and Fatima Sana’s four wickets helped the PCB Challengers beat the PCB Blasters by three wickets in the fourth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana ground, on Saturday.

PCB Challengers chased down the PCB Blasters’ 185 in the 48th over for the loss of seven wickets.

Javeria, who hit eight fours, put a 61-run partnership for the third wicket with Natalia Pervaiz (22). Diana Baig also contributed with an unbeaten 41-ball 35, which included three fours.

For PCB Blasters, Aliya Riaz was the pick of the bowlers with three for 45.