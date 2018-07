ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek Insaaf (PTI) candidate Javeed Akhtar has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-287 Dera Ghazi Khan-III by securing 42,593 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa an independent candidate stood second by securing 33,695 votes and PPPP candidate Muhammad Arif grabbed third position by getting 1,983 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.69%.