ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Pakistan’s ambassador to Bahrain
Javed Malik visited Central Jail of Bahrain and held meetings with
Pakistani prisoners.
The ambassador talked to the Pakistani inmates and assured
them of his full cooperation, says a press release from Bahrain.
Javed Malik said all possible help would be extended to the
prisoners according to the law.
He said an appeal of special compassion for grant of royal
pardon would be made for those Pakistanis who were imprisoned due to less serious crimes.
The envoy and officials of Bahrain jail agreed to provide all
possible facilities to the prisoners.
According to the ambassador, more than 60 Pakistanis were
released in past months from the Immigration jail.
Javed Malik meets Pakistani prisoners in Bahraini jail
