Javed Malik meets Deputy Prime Minister Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain,

Javed Malik met with Deputy Prime Minister and senior member of the

Royal Family of Bahrain Sheikh Mohammad Bin Mubarak Al Khalifa.

Javed Malik briefed him about various initiatives being taken

to expand and upgrade the bilateral ties between both countries,

said a press release received here from Bahrain.

The ambassador highlighted that in line with the vision of the

leadership, both countries agreed to upgrade their diplomatic

relations to a Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) and the commission

held its first meeting under the chairmanship of foreign ministers

early this year in Islamabad.

This was a major milestone, and it would ensure that relations

continue to grow in a structured manner, he added.

Javed Malik said similarly, for the first time, Pakistan

Bahrain Business Opportunities Conferences were held in Bahrain and

Islamabad which was a significant step towards bringing the business

communities closer and exploring opportunities to enhance our

economic ties.

Sheikh Mohammad Bin Mubarak Al Khalifa said Bahrain

attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and the

stability and progress of Pakistan was a matter of great satisfaction to

the people and government of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a important member of the Muslim world and is

playing a vital role for the stability of the region,” he added.

He said Pakistan had strong ties with Bahrain and the GCC

states and the success of progress of our people and countries was

interconnected.

Deputy Prime Minister appreciated the positive role being

played by Ambassador and assured him of all his support.