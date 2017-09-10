ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain,
Javed Malik met with Deputy Prime Minister and senior member of the
Royal Family of Bahrain Sheikh Mohammad Bin Mubarak Al Khalifa.
Javed Malik briefed him about various initiatives being taken
to expand and upgrade the bilateral ties between both countries,
said a press release received here from Bahrain.
The ambassador highlighted that in line with the vision of the
leadership, both countries agreed to upgrade their diplomatic
relations to a Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) and the commission
held its first meeting under the chairmanship of foreign ministers
early this year in Islamabad.
This was a major milestone, and it would ensure that relations
continue to grow in a structured manner, he added.
Javed Malik said similarly, for the first time, Pakistan
Bahrain Business Opportunities Conferences were held in Bahrain and
Islamabad which was a significant step towards bringing the business
communities closer and exploring opportunities to enhance our
economic ties.
Sheikh Mohammad Bin Mubarak Al Khalifa said Bahrain
attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and the
stability and progress of Pakistan was a matter of great satisfaction to
the people and government of Pakistan.
“Pakistan is a important member of the Muslim world and is
playing a vital role for the stability of the region,” he added.
He said Pakistan had strong ties with Bahrain and the GCC
states and the success of progress of our people and countries was
interconnected.
Deputy Prime Minister appreciated the positive role being
played by Ambassador and assured him of all his support.
Javed Malik meets Deputy Prime Minister Bahrain
ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain,