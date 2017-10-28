Javed Malik gives Ambassador’s Award to Afridi in Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP): In order to appreciate and recognize the lifetime achievements of the star Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi in the field of Sports and to appreciate his efforts for social welfare, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain, Javed Malik has presented Afridi with an “Ambassadors Achievement Award.

The award was given at an impressive ceremony organized at the prestigious Gulf Convention Center in Bahrain in presence of over 400 Overseas Pakistanis from across the Gulf, said a press release received here Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Javed Malik said that, “Shahid Afridi is without doubt one of the most accomplished sportsmen of our country and an icon for the youth and during his illustrious career not only has he won countless matches for Pakistan but also won the hearts of millions of Pakistanis inside and outside Pakistan. So this Award is to show the appreciation on behalf of the overseas Pakistanis especially those that live in Bahrain and the Gulf countries for his achievements”.

While appreciating the organizers of the prestigious ceremony, the Ambassador appreciated Sufyan Usman, and Mohammed Usman for their efforts to unite the community and said that the work being done by Shahid Afridi on social welfare particularly in the field of Healthcare, Education and provision of clean water was indeed remarkable.

While thanking Ambassador Javed Malik and the Pakistani community in Bahrain, Shahid Afridi said that he was extremely grateful for the love and appreciation that he has received in Bahrain.

Speaking to media after the event, Ambassador Javed Malik said that efforts were underway to promote closer linkages between Pakistan and Bahrain in the field of sports and to visits by sporting icons like Shahid Afridi would help pave the way of these efforts.

He said that plans are being made to organize some friendly matches between both counties and expand the cooperation particularly in the sectors of youth and sports so that our future generations also continue the legacy of strong brotherly ties between Pakistan and Bahrain.