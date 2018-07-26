Javed Kausar of PTI wins PP-8 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Javed Kausar has won election from Punjab constituency PP-8 Rawalpindi-III by securing 48,117 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Khurram Pervaiz Raja stood second by securing 42,158 votes, while candidate of Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan’s Muhammad Ajmal Qureshi grabbed third position by getting 11,238 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 49.68%.