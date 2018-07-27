Javed Iqbal PTI wins NA-179 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Javed Iqbal has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-179 Rahim Yar Khan-V by securing 110,827 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Mian Imtiaz Ahmad stood second by getting 88,795 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian candidate Muhammad Amir Shahbaz getting 35,709 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.25%.